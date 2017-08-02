Fiji Time: 11:12 PM on Wednesday 2 August

Two patrol boats

Litia Cava
Wednesday, August 02, 2017

ONLY two of Fiji Navy's patrol vessels are currently operational.

This was confirmed by Fiji Navy Commander Humphrey Tawake after questions raised by this newspaper on the number of patrol vessels the Navy used to survey and patrol Fiji's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

"We've got four at the moment that are currently in the inventory," Commander Tawake said.

"Two are operational and the other two are under maintenance in Suva."

Commander Tawake said the extension on the capability of the Fiji Naval Division would be up to Government.

The Fiji Naval Division's Maritime Surveillance Centre was also opened by Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola during the 42nd anniversary of the Fiji Naval Division last Friday.

Commander Tawake said it was important to understand the vast resources and how well the EEZ was managed.








