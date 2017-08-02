Fiji Time: 11:11 PM on Wednesday 2 August

Homegrown music

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, August 02, 2017

VINAISI Veitala, who is commonly known by her stage name Venus Twain, is calling for more support for homegrown music.

First to perform at Saturday's Kulture Music and Beer Festival in Lautoka, the Vanua Levu native said the initiative created by Arthur Philitoga was a good opportunity for locals to witness a group of musicians and singers coming together to perform live.

"It's unheard of here in the West and this is also the first time for me to be part of something like this," she said.

"When Arthur asked me to perform I was surprised and asked why me. He said he wanted me to perform because I had been one of the people who started with the band Kulture. I'm grateful to be here and in a way give back both to the people and to Arthur.

"This is a great way to showcase homegrown music and we are grateful for the support from the people. The growth of local music is dependent on the support of the people."

While there was a slow start to Saturday's event, the crowd slowly picked up later in the afternoon, witnessing performances from Rubber Band, Makare and 1-2-8 to name a few.

Philitoga said the festival marked the first of an annual event in Lautoka.

"We are glad to bring something new to Lautoka and hope for the people's continued support in the coming years," he said.








