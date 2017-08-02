Fiji Time: 11:11 PM on Wednesday 2 August

Foot care training

Linda Filiai
Wednesday, August 02, 2017

MORE than 200 nurses from various divisions in Fiji attended a foot care training to uplift their knowledge on treatment and care for patients with diabetes.

The training, facilitated by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services in collaboration with Diabetes Fiji, started in 2014.

Diabetes Fiji program manager Viliame Qio said every participant would go through two weeks training program to learn how to take care of diabetes patients' feet, how to dress the foot problems associated with diabetes and other trainings.

"The foot care program has not only increased the knowledge of the nurses, but it has also saved a lot of amputations. Some of the nurses are able to detect foot problems early, able to refer cases early and educate patients on the care of feet," Mr Qio said.

He said the training program extended to the region and they were expecting nurses from the Cook Islands to join in.

Meanwhile, Naqali Health Centre nurse Tavaita Dau, who is in her final week of training, said she was ready implement what she had learnt from the training at the health centre.

"We have both patients with diabetes and hypertension. We have more than 150 diabetes patients in Naqali," she said.

"Back at the health centre, caring for the diabetic foot, we applied the saline, washed and send them home, but here we debride some of the thick skin in the wound and if it's clean we apply some other creams."

She said she also learnt how to dress the diabetic wounds with Manuka honey and Betadine solution.








