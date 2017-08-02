Ram highlights threat to marine life

/ Front page / News

THE University of Fiji hosted the sixth COP 23 awareness session last week in the lead up to Fiji's presidency to COP 23 in November this year.

The session was conducted by a research scientist in aquaculture from Australia, Ravinesh Ram, who elaborated on the high rise in temperature on the marine environment leading to the increase in coral mortality.

Mr Ram said this then led to fish migration from Fiji's oceans in search of a new habitat and food.

"Changing climate and warmer conditions would result in an emergence of marine diseases and an uncontrolled growth of invasive species such as prickly seaweed that would survive extreme conditions and this would pose a threat to Fiji's marine diversity," he said.

He said there was a need for a strong management of fisheries products for the next generation.

Meanwhile, the University of Fiji's media relations officer, Sonal Shivangni said the university would host the next COP 23 awareness session on August 11 focussing on renewable energy and climate change mitigation.

COP 23, which is the international meeting on climate change, will be held in Bonn, Germany.