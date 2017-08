/ Front page / News

SUVA High Court judge Justice Lyone Seneviratne will deliver his ruling on August 31 on the case of suspended parliamentarian Ratu Isoa Tikoca on his application for leave to apply for judicial review.

Ratu Isoa is challenging Parliament's decision to suspend him for the rest of his term in Parliament until 2018.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.