Asian national appears in court

Litia Cava
Wednesday, August 02, 2017

ADDITIONAL disclosures on the video recording transcript of the Asian national, who is charged with obtaining property by deception and money laundering, were served to the defence yesterday in the High Court in Suva.

Aidong Zhang appeared before High Court Judge Justice Salesi Temo.

Mr Zhang, who is represented by Lautoka lawyer, Iqbal Khan, is charged with one count of obtaining property by deception and one count of money laundering amounting to $1.6 million.

