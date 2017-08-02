Asian national appears in court

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Aidong Zhang with his lawyer Iqbal Khan outside the Suva High yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

ADDITIONAL disclosures on the video recording transcript of the Asian national, who is charged with obtaining property by deception and money laundering, were served to the defence yesterday in the High Court in Suva.

Aidong Zhang appeared before High Court Judge Justice Salesi Temo.

Mr Zhang, who is represented by Lautoka lawyer, Iqbal Khan, is charged with one count of obtaining property by deception and one count of money laundering amounting to $1.6 million.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.