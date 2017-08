/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss Cure Kids Fiji Buli Wainiqolo at Albert Park yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI.

VODAFONE Hibiscus Festival queen contestant Buli Wainiqolo never thought she would one day join other young women vie for the Hibiscus crown.

Ms Wainiqolo, 19, is sponsored by Cure Kids Fiji, a charity organisation which aims to provide a healthy childhood for the children of Fiji.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.