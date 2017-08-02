/ Front page / News

"WE wouldn't want any parent to go through what we went through so it is important for everyone to be aware of childhood cancer."

These were the words of Shaloni Jeet, 38, whose son, Arav Daniel Jeet, was one and half years old when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2010.

"I just took him to the hospital for a routine check-up and the doctor did a blood test and they found out that he was suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia," she said.

"It's very difficult for parents to accept, to find out that your son or your child is suffering from a deadly disease."

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.