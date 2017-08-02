Garden tools up in fire

/ Front page / News

RESIDENTS and businesses along Namoli Ave in Lautoka scrambled to save their belongings and escape injury when a fire broke out from a farming tools supply business on Monday night.

The fire that destroyed City Garden Tools and spread to a laundromat and a spare parts store also threatened nearby apartments on the second floor of the building at around 9pm.

Security guard and witness Ilatia Ratu said the fire could have been worse if it was not for the quick action from Namoli villagers and bystanders.

