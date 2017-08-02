Fiji Time: 11:11 PM on Wednesday 2 August

End to EU sugar deal

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, August 02, 2017

WITH less than three months left before the European Union's support for Fiji's sugar sector comes to an official end, the global body met with its project partners and Government delegates in Lautoka yesterday to discuss the final processes of the EU's departure in October.

The Accompanying Measures for Sugar Protocol (AMSP) Project Steering Committee Meeting was co-chaired by Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and outgoing EU Ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific Andrew Jacobs in a closed meeting where the future of Fiji's sugar sector was discussed.

"We've all bore in mind that this is going to be a challenging time for Fiji sugar particularly when the European Union quota system comes to an end in October this year and Fiji sugar is going to be competing on a more open market," said Mr Jacobs.

