/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mothers with their breastfed babies during the launch of the campaign by Assistant Minister for Health Alex O'Connor. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Bua Subdivisional Hospital has been re-accredited with the national "Baby Friendly" Hospital Award.

Officiating during the launch of the National Nutrition Month and World Breastfeeding Week in Nabouwalu, Bua yesterday, Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alex O'Connor said the achievement by Nabouwalu Subdivision Hospital was the first in Fiji under the Breast Feeding Health Initiative (BFHI) updated and expanded for integrated care program based on the 20 hours training.

Mr O'Connor said the success attained by the hospital was providing much needed momentum and enthusiasm for the other hospitals as they aimed to reach to similar standards and qualify for the award.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.