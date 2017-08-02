Fiji Time: 11:12 PM on Wednesday 2 August

Baby friendly hospital

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, August 02, 2017

THE Bua Subdivisional Hospital has been re-accredited with the national "Baby Friendly" Hospital Award.

Officiating during the launch of the National Nutrition Month and World Breastfeeding Week in Nabouwalu, Bua yesterday, Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alex O'Connor said the achievement by Nabouwalu Subdivision Hospital was the first in Fiji under the Breast Feeding Health Initiative (BFHI) updated and expanded for integrated care program based on the 20 hours training.

Mr O'Connor said the success attained by the hospital was providing much needed momentum and enthusiasm for the other hospitals as they aimed to reach to similar standards and qualify for the award.

