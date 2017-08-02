FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

MARKET day on Saturday can be an interesting day out for many reasons.

Aside from the variety of fruits and vegetables, root crops and many other things on sale, you get to meet and mingle with different people from all walks of life.

Beachcomber got this interesting little piece from a regular scribe.

I was at the Lautoka market on Saturday and overheard a husband and wife talking, he starts.

Wife: Buy one bundle crab for our Sunday lunch, let's treat the children to something special.

Husband: Hey! That bundle is $80.

Wife, in a cool, calm and collected voice nonchalantly says: "One kilo of grog is $120."

The children had surua crab on Sunday.

When a woman becomes cool in what could turn out to be a heated argument over the cost of food — think about the price of grog.

It will bring you to your senses.

Talk about putting a foot in his mouth!