10 cents comes into effect

CUSTOMERS buying any item from a service station will be charged 10 cents for every plastic bag they choose to carry their purchase.

The plastic bag levy charged by service stations came into effect on August 1 and was officially launched by the Attorney-General and Minister Responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in Nadi yesterday.

The levy is an environmental conscious move by the Fiji Fuel Retailers Association that is leading the charge to reduce the use of plastic bags at service stations by one million.

