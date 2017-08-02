PM warns litterbugs, 'enough is enough'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama looks at the eco friendly bags to replace the plastic bags during the launch at RB Centre Point yesterday. Picture: RAMA.

"YOU will be punished to the full extent of the law if you are caught dumping rubbish anywhere in Fiji."

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama gave this stern message during the launch of plastic bag levy and reusable cloth shopping bags to replace plastic bags at the RB Patel Centrepoint in Laucala Beach, Nasinu, yesterday.

Mr Bainimarama said this after highlighting a case of an employee of a major waste management company, who was caught dumping rubbish in Nadroga.

