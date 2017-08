/ Front page / News

A CHURCH has described sexual offences as something beyond criminal acts.

The Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma said such offences were crimes against God.

These comments come after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions revealed the statistics for sexual offences last month which recorded 15 cases of defilement alone.

