Fiji Time: 12:04 AM on Wednesday 2 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

CABA suspended due to internal differences: Kaloumaira

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, August 01, 2017

Update: 7:48PM STAKEHOLDERS claim the reason the Central Amateur Boxing Association (CABA) was dissolved by the Fiji Amateur Boxing Association (FABA) was due to internal grievances by its high ranking officials.

Raiwai Boxing Club official Waisea Kaloumaira said that FABA dissolved and suspended the CABA due to some internal differences.

He said FABA would be replacing the current CABA committee members tomorrow.

Then he added that's why FABA decided to intervene and dissolved the CABA.

Questions were sent to the Boxing Fiji Association president Manasa Baravilala but no comments could be obtained when this edition went to press.  








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62700.6080
JPY 56.354453.3544
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.42880.4168
NZD 0.67850.6455
AUD 0.63450.6095
USD 0.50560.4886

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G attacks Times
  2. Wait in vain
  3. The murder motive
  4. 17 years jail for rape
  5. Police receive report of alleged kidnapping
  6. Ship cadet dies
  7. Nadroga lodges protest against Suva
  8. Police query false election info claim
  9. $4.3 million market complex for Fiji's largest municipality
  10. 12-year term for robbery

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  3. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  4. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  5. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  6. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  7. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  8. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)
  9. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  10. Man loses legs at jetty Wednesday (26 Jul)