CABA suspended due to internal differences: Kaloumaira

Update: 7:48PM STAKEHOLDERS claim the reason the Central Amateur Boxing Association (CABA) was dissolved by the Fiji Amateur Boxing Association (FABA) was due to internal grievances by its high ranking officials.
Raiwai Boxing Club official Waisea Kaloumaira said that FABA
dissolved and suspended the CABA due to some internal differences.
He said FABA would be replacing the current CABA committee
members tomorrow.
Then he added that's why FABA decided to intervene and
dissolved the CABA.
Questions were sent to the Boxing Fiji Association president
Manasa Baravilala but no comments could be obtained when this edition went to
press.