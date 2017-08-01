Fiji Time: 12:04 AM on Wednesday 2 August

Tikaram: Rugby has grown

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, August 01, 2017

Update: 7:35PM THE historic emergence of Nadroga based Cuvu College (Cuvu) and Ovalau based Saint John Cawaci (SJC) in the main Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union (FSSRU) Under 18 Coke Zero Deans grade signifies that rugby has grown in development and levels of interest.

Coke Cola Amatil Fiji Limited marketing manager Lawrence Tikaram made this statement following the historical achievement made by the two schools.

"Whenever you have new schools coming to take part at a certain level of the Coke Cola Deans competition shows that the interest of the game has grown," Tikaram said.

"People now see rugby as a tool that they can develop not only for short term but for long term development. And it also shows what the FSSRU officials and the sponsors have done over the years.

According to Tikaram rugby has really grown and it has probably elevated the Coke Zero Deans tournament as the biggest sporting event for rugby in Fiji.

"As sponsors we are proud that we have been able to grow this event and not only for the institution of the FSSRU but for rugby in general and hopefully this will carry on through and cement on to national development as well," he said








