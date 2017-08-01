Fiji Time: 12:04 AM on Wednesday 2 August

First ever Fiji Farmers Forum opens in Deuba

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, August 01, 2017

Update: 6:39PM A FORUM for farmers aimed to raise awareness on the importance of advocacy and policy engagement through the sharing of case studies and introduce tools to help farmer organisations was opened today.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay while opening the two day Fiji Farmers Forum at the Coral Coast Christian Camp in Pacific Harbour said his ministry is proud to be associated with the first-ever Fiji Farmers Forum where farmer leaders from around the country have been invited to come together to network and learn from each other. 

"Today is a historic occasion as this is the first ever Fiji Farmers Forum to be organised by a Farmers Organisation - Fiji Crop and Livestock Council (FCLC) in partnership with the Pacific Island Farmers Organisation Network (PIFON)," Mr  Pillay said.

He informed the participants to spread the lessons learnt during the two days to the other farmer members.

The Forum ends tomorrow.

