FCS intent booklet launch

Update: 6:18PM THE Commissioner of Corrections Intent booklet which outlines the Commissioner's vision for the Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) was launched in a workshop last Saturday.
FCS
Commissioner Commander Francis Kean launched the booklet at the workshop which
is the first of its kind for the Fiji Corrections Service, since its
establishment in 1874.
Participants
were able to identify some of the loopholes in the last financial year and
discussions were centred on ways to address these issues in the new financial
year that begins today.
All
plans and strategies focused on the vision of the organisation which is to
successfully restore lives and also its mission and that is to successfully
rehabilitate inmates to become law abiding citizens.