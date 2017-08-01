FCS intent booklet launch

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Francis Kean during the launch last Saturday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:18PM THE Commissioner of Corrections Intent booklet which outlines the Commissioner's vision for the Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) was launched in a workshop last Saturday.

FCS Commissioner Commander Francis Kean launched the booklet at the workshop which is the first of its kind for the Fiji Corrections Service, since its establishment in 1874.

Participants were able to identify some of the loopholes in the last financial year and discussions were centred on ways to address these issues in the new financial year that begins today.

All plans and strategies focused on the vision of the organisation which is to successfully restore lives and also its mission and that is to successfully rehabilitate inmates to become law abiding citizens.