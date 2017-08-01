Deeper understanding about gender based violence: Tallis

Update: 6:03PM AS Police we require a good understanding of why violence against women happens if we are to critically address the issue with the aim of seeing a reduction in the next ten years
Inspector Jack Tallis, a
Commander of the Criminal Investigation Department South, of Vanuatu stressed
this issue saying gender based violence is an issue that the police really need
to have a deeper understanding of.
Inspector Jack is part of a
cohort of 22 Executive Police Officers from around the region who are attending
a 5-day training program for Executive Police Officers funded by the Australian
Federal Police and facilitated by the Fiji Women Crisis Centre.
It aims to equip officers
with a thorough understanding of gender dynamics, the causes of violence
against women and the relevant laws designed to combat gender based violence.