Deeper understanding about gender based violence: Tallis

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Inspector Jack Tallis, a Commander of the Criminal Investigation Department South, of Vanuatu. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:03PM AS Police we require a good understanding of why violence against women happens if we are to critically address the issue with the aim of seeing a reduction in the next ten years

Inspector Jack Tallis, a Commander of the Criminal Investigation Department South, of Vanuatu stressed this issue saying gender based violence is an issue that the police really need to have a deeper understanding of.

Inspector Jack is part of a cohort of 22 Executive Police Officers from around the region who are attending a 5-day training program for Executive Police Officers funded by the Australian Federal Police and facilitated by the Fiji Women Crisis Centre.

It aims to equip officers with a thorough understanding of gender dynamics, the causes of violence against women and the relevant laws designed to combat gender based violence.