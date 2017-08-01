Fiji Time: 12:04 AM on Wednesday 2 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Deeper understanding about gender based violence: Tallis

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, August 01, 2017

Update: 6:03PM AS Police we require a good understanding of why violence against women happens if we are to critically address the issue with the aim of seeing a reduction in the next ten years

Inspector Jack Tallis, a Commander of the Criminal Investigation Department South, of Vanuatu stressed this issue saying gender based violence is an issue that the police really need to have a deeper understanding of.

Inspector Jack is part of a cohort of 22 Executive Police Officers from around the region who are attending a 5-day training program for Executive Police Officers funded by the Australian Federal Police and facilitated by the Fiji Women Crisis Centre.

It aims to equip officers with a thorough understanding of gender dynamics, the causes of violence against women and the relevant laws designed to combat gender based violence.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62700.6080
JPY 56.354453.3544
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.42880.4168
NZD 0.67850.6455
AUD 0.63450.6095
USD 0.50560.4886

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G attacks Times
  2. Wait in vain
  3. The murder motive
  4. 17 years jail for rape
  5. Police receive report of alleged kidnapping
  6. Ship cadet dies
  7. Nadroga lodges protest against Suva
  8. Police query false election info claim
  9. $4.3 million market complex for Fiji's largest municipality
  10. 12-year term for robbery

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  3. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  4. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  5. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  6. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  7. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  8. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)
  9. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  10. Man loses legs at jetty Wednesday (26 Jul)