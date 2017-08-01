Repairs begin on Kalabu bridge

Update: 5:42PM REPAIRS have begun on the Kalabu Bridge on Kalabu road in Nasinu.
The bridge was closed to traffic last month.
Fulton
Hogan Hiways (FHH) Engineer, Sanjesh Prasad, said the bridge was in an 'alarming state' as the abutments or the support at both ends of the bridge had
shown cracks.
"Its
wings, or the horizontal extensions from the bridge, had begun to erode and its
beams had corroded," Mr Prasad said.
Due to
the temporary closure to permit repair works, motorists have been advised to
use Tovata Road as an alternative route.
FHH is
contracted by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to carry out its maintenance
programme to provide road access to the Central, Northern and Eastern
divisions.