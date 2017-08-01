Fiji Time: 12:04 AM on Wednesday 2 August

Repairs begin on Kalabu bridge

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, August 01, 2017

Update: 5:42PM REPAIRS have begun on the Kalabu Bridge on Kalabu road in Nasinu.

The bridge was closed to traffic last month.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) Engineer, Sanjesh Prasad, said the bridge was in an 'alarming state' as the abutments or the support at both ends of the bridge had shown cracks.

"Its wings, or the horizontal extensions from the bridge, had begun to erode and its beams had corroded," Mr Prasad said.

Due to the temporary closure to permit repair works, motorists have been advised to use Tovata Road as an alternative route.

FHH is contracted by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to carry out its maintenance programme to provide road access to the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.








