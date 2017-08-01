Fiji Time: 12:04 AM on Wednesday 2 August

FBAO commends e-ticketing initiative

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, August 01, 2017

Update: 5:23PM ELECTRONIC-TICKETING allowed the advancement of the bus industry by promoting transparency which would provide flow-on benefits to the public through affordable fares in the years ahead.

These were the sentiments shared by Fiji Bus Operators Association (FBOA) president Richard Lal today .

In a statement today Mr Lal said the Government had long pushed for a revamp of the bus industry and part of that was urging operators to embrace electronic ticketing.

"We are confident that Vodafone Fiji as the electronic ticketing service provider, working with government stakeholders and the bus operators, will do all it can to ensure a smooth and successful roll-out to the thousands of people who depend on bus services daily," he said.

"Cashless systems are already a way of life in other countries and Fiji is also fast moving in that direction. In a year or two from now, we believe e-ticketing would become a natural part of people's lives and the habit of topping up the card at outlets before travelling would be done without too much thought."

Mr Lal commended the Government for the initiatives as they looked forward to improve industry standards and encourage growth. 








