Police receive report of alleged kidnapping

Update: 5:13PM THE Nasinu Police Station has received a report regarding a post on social media whereby a 10-year-old girl was alleged to have been kidnapped by a couple.
Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said all efforts are being
directed into this investigation and to bring whoever is responsible to
justice.
"Investigators from the Nasinu Police Station have been tasked
with ensuring a thorough investigation is conducted," Ms Naisoro said.
"The alleged incident happened in the Tuirara, Makoi area at
around 3pm yesterday and anyone with information is urged to call Crime
Stoppers on 919."