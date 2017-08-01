Police receive report of alleged kidnapping

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:13PM THE Nasinu Police Station has received a report regarding a post on social media whereby a 10-year-old girl was alleged to have been kidnapped by a couple.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said all efforts are being directed into this investigation and to bring whoever is responsible to justice.

"Investigators from the Nasinu Police Station have been tasked with ensuring a thorough investigation is conducted," Ms Naisoro said.

"The alleged incident happened in the Tuirara, Makoi area at around 3pm yesterday and anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 919."