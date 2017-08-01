ODPP release sex crime statistics for July

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:53PM A TOTAL of 71 separate incidents of rape and sexual offences was recorded by the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for the month of July this year.

This was revealed by the ODPP in a statement today noting the statistics relating to the number of formal indictments filed in the High Courts of Fiji by the Office of the DPP throughout the month.

Of the 71 incidents, 37 people were charged. The offences included rape, attempted rape, assault with intent to rape and defilement and sexual assault.

Thirteen of the people that were charged were under the age of 18.

Statistics also revealed that there were 21 victims of the 71 separate incidents, of which 15 victims of those serious sexual offences were under 18 years old.

The ODPP also noted that there were seven incidents where the accused and the victims were related to each other.