Forty percent increase for Telecom Fiji

+ Enlarge this image ATH chief executive officer Ivan Fong. Picture: FILE

Update: 4:19PM TELECOM Fiji achieved a successful business year as a result of responding to customers' needs resulting in year on year growth of $3.41 million in gross profit resulting in net profit before income tax of $21.02m.

In his report on the Amalgamated Telecom Holdings annual report 2017, chief executive officer Ivan Fong said the profit this year was an increase of 40 per cent compared with the prior financial year.

Mr Fong said the evolving needs of customers enabled the company to deliver products and services suited to customers' needs and in doing so, was a fundamental contributor to company performance.

He said with the success and overwhelming customer response for 4G+ Telecom Fiji would move ahead with accelerating rollout of fiber networks to deliver fiber to the home in preparation for the future wave of services.