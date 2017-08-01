Fiji Time: 12:04 AM on Wednesday 2 August

Levy only applies to shops with POS: Council

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, August 01, 2017

Update: 3:38PM NOT all shops and traders should charge the levy of 10 cents per plastic bag which comes to effect today as it is not reflected in the consumer receipts and trader transactions.

The Consumer Council of Fiji stressed this in a statement today highlighting the concern of an aggrieved consumer who was charged 10 cents for a plastic bag in one of the restaurants in Suva.

The Consumer Council of Fiji stated that this is a phased approach and currently only applicable to shops with Point of Sale System (POS).

"When a transaction is processed at a retail store, the POS system records the transaction automatically and does real-time tracking of the information relating to the items purchased by the consumer. Unfortunately, this feature is not reflected in the cash register system," it said.

"Hence, the Council calls on traders who own cash registers to do the right thing and not make consumers pay for the plastic bag levy. On the other hand, consumers are urged to be mindful of the POS system which requires them to pay $0.10 per plastic bag during their shopping."








