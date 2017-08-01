Fiji Time: 12:04 AM on Wednesday 2 August

SPC conducts energy audit

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, August 01, 2017

Update: 3:18PM THE Pacific Community (SPC) conducted an energy audit revealing that a production of 3100 tons of greenhouse gas (CO2-e) energy was produced in the port of Suva last year.

This has accounted for the port's third highest expense after labour and machinery.

In a statement by Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre (MTCC) Pacific, it said approximately 25 kg CO2-e are produced per container in Suva port, slightly lower than the 2013 reported 30 kg CO2-e/container for 42 ports in the world.

Head of MTCC-Pacific, SPC's deputy director transport, Thierry Nervale said reducing energy consumption from port operations would contribute to the overall objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the Pacific maritime sector and MTCC-Pacific was established to build the capacity of Pacific Islands countries and lead by example in this goal.

A two and a half day regional workshop will take place to provide the participants with an understanding of energy consumption in ports and with tools and methods to monitor and reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions from port operations.

"SPC in collaboration with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) are the hosting institutions of MTCC-Pacific and are proud to partner in this project funded by the European Union and implemented by the International Maritime Organization (IMO)," said Mr Nervale.








