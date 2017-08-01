Fiji Time: 12:04 AM on Wednesday 2 August

Farebrother Challenge: Suva to work on discipline issues

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, August 01, 2017

Update: 2:59PM SUVA is working really hard on ironing out their match discipline issues.

According to head coach Saiasi Fuli they cannot afford to play with only 13 or 14 men against a team like Namosi.

"We will work hard this week but will be focusing more on what we can deliver also we cannot afford to play with 13 or 14 men against a team like Namosi," Fuli said.

He made this statement following the three yellow cards flashed to Suva players' skipper John Stewart, Isake Katonibau and Samu Bola (who was also shown a red card) during their HFC Farebrother challenge against Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka (last week).








