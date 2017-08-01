Fiji Time: 12:04 AM on Wednesday 2 August

West holds crime prevention consultations

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, August 01, 2017

Update: 2:56PM THE Minister for Defense and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola will be conducting meetings with the Crime Prevention Committees in the Western division this week.

Mr Kubuabola will commence the national crime board preparatory ministerial meetings in Rakiraki this morning, before travelling to  Tavua then to Vatukoula later today. 

He would also be holding consultations in Ba, Lautoka and Sigatoka in the next two days before officiating at the National Crime Board Symposium at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi on Friday.








