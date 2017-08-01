Konrote: We possess a good sporting spirit

Update: 2:51PM WITH Fiji being a sport-loving nation, it is most encouraging that the Australian Football League (AFL) is an established sport in the country because it would give more Fijians the opportunity to try out another exciting sport.
President Jioji Konrote made the statement during the i-tatau presentation
by the AFL Fiji team at Borron House yesterday.
"Like all other national teams
that have presented their i-tatau, I keep reminding them that Fiji may
not have the luxury of material resources that other more developed nations
have but we certainly possess a good sporting spirit. We love to play and of
course we love to win," he said.
"The nation is confident that you have done the hard
yards in training and preparation and it is now time to perform and deliver to
the best of your ability. I acknowledge here the role of your coaches and
officials and I thank them for their efforts."
Mr Konrote said he had every
confidence that the team would have a successful outing at the International Australian
Football Competition, held in Melbourne from August 5th to 19th.