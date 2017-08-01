Konrote: We possess a good sporting spirit

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Jioji Konrote with the AFL Fiji team yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 2:51PM WITH Fiji being a sport-loving nation, it is most encouraging that the Australian Football League (AFL) is an established sport in the country because it would give more Fijians the opportunity to try out another exciting sport.

President Jioji Konrote made the statement during the i-tatau presentation by the AFL Fiji team at Borron House yesterday.

"Like all other national teams that have presented their i-tatau, I keep reminding them that Fiji may not have the luxury of material resources that other more developed nations have but we certainly possess a good sporting spirit. We love to play and of course we love to win," he said.

"The nation is confident that you have done the hard yards in training and preparation and it is now time to perform and deliver to the best of your ability. I acknowledge here the role of your coaches and officials and I thank them for their efforts."

Mr Konrote said he had every confidence that the team would have a successful outing at the International Australian Football Competition, held in Melbourne from August 5th to 19th.