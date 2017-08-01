Initiative aims to reduce malnutrition

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:44PM MEETING the Baby Friendly hospital Initiative standards and accreditations is aligned with the National Strategic Plan indicator of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

This aims to reduce the malnutrition among new born through breastfeeding promotion and support for maternal, infant and child health.

IN launching the National Nutrition Month and World Breastfeeding Week in Nabouwalu, Bua yesterday Assistant Minister for Health Alex O'Connor said the Initiative has made a major contributions to the reversal of the worldwide trend on breastfeeding and forms an integral part of Ireland's policies and strategies to better promote, protect and support breastfeeding.

Mr O'Connor said the effectiveness of the Baby Friendly Initiative is soundly research based and every hospital participating in this unique Initiative has directly achieved improvements in breastfeeding rates and practices.

"For those of you who may not be aware, this achievement by Nabouwalu Subdivision Hospital is the first in Fiji under the Breast Feeding Health Initiative (BFHI) updated and Expanded for Integrated Care Program based on the 20 hours training," he said.

"The success attained by this hospital is providing much needed momentum and enthusiasm for the other hospitals as they aim to reach to a similar standards and qualify for the award."