Initiative aims to reduce malnutrition

Update: 2:44PM MEETING the Baby Friendly hospital Initiative standards and accreditations is aligned with the National Strategic Plan indicator of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.
This aims to reduce the malnutrition among new born through
breastfeeding promotion and support for maternal, infant and child health.
IN launching the National Nutrition Month and World Breastfeeding Week in
Nabouwalu, Bua yesterday Assistant Minister for Health Alex O'Connor said the Initiative has made
a major contributions to the reversal of the worldwide trend on breastfeeding
and forms an integral part of Ireland's policies and strategies to better
promote, protect and support breastfeeding.
Mr O'Connor said the effectiveness
of the Baby Friendly Initiative is soundly research based and every hospital
participating in this unique Initiative has directly achieved improvements in
breastfeeding rates and practices.
"For those of you who may not be aware, this
achievement by Nabouwalu Subdivision Hospital is the first in Fiji under the
Breast Feeding Health Initiative (BFHI) updated and Expanded for Integrated
Care Program based on the 20 hours training," he said.
"The success attained by
this hospital is providing much needed momentum and enthusiasm for the other
hospitals as they aim to reach to a similar standards and qualify for the
award."