Fiji Time: 12:04 AM on Wednesday 2 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Initiative aims to reduce malnutrition

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, August 01, 2017

Update: 2:44PM MEETING the Baby Friendly hospital Initiative standards and accreditations is aligned with the National Strategic Plan indicator of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

This aims to reduce the malnutrition among new born through breastfeeding promotion and support for maternal, infant and child health.

IN launching the National Nutrition Month and World Breastfeeding Week in Nabouwalu, Bua yesterday Assistant Minister for Health Alex O'Connor said the Initiative has made a major contributions to the reversal of the worldwide trend on breastfeeding and forms an integral part of Ireland's policies and strategies to better promote, protect and support breastfeeding.

Mr O'Connor said the effectiveness of the Baby Friendly Initiative is soundly research based and every hospital participating in this unique Initiative has directly achieved improvements in breastfeeding rates and practices.

"For those of you who may not be aware, this achievement by Nabouwalu Subdivision Hospital is the first in Fiji under the Breast Feeding Health Initiative (BFHI) updated and Expanded for Integrated Care Program based on the 20 hours training," he said.

"The success attained by this hospital is providing much needed momentum and enthusiasm for the other hospitals as they aim to reach to a similar standards and qualify for the award."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62700.6080
JPY 56.354453.3544
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.42880.4168
NZD 0.67850.6455
AUD 0.63450.6095
USD 0.50560.4886

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G attacks Times
  2. Wait in vain
  3. The murder motive
  4. 17 years jail for rape
  5. Police receive report of alleged kidnapping
  6. Ship cadet dies
  7. Nadroga lodges protest against Suva
  8. Police query false election info claim
  9. $4.3 million market complex for Fiji's largest municipality
  10. 12-year term for robbery

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  3. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  4. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  5. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  6. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  7. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  8. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)
  9. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  10. Man loses legs at jetty Wednesday (26 Jul)