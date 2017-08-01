2019 Pacific Games host to be announced soon

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:31PM THE Pacific Games Council (PGC) President Vidhya Lakhan is hoping to announce the new 2019 Pacific Games host by September 1.

He made the announcement at the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) boardroom during a press conference earlier today.

Mr Lakhan said this was after the Tongan Government withdrew its support to host the 2019 Pacific Games in Tonga.

"When the Tongan Government withdrew its support for hosting the 2019 Pacific Games in Tonga, the PGC had called for expressions of interest from its member Pacific Games Associations," Mr Lakhan said.

The deadline for all expressions of interest was on July 31.

The three Pacific Games Association (PGA) countries will be visited and assessed by the PGC sometime this month.