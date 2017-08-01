2019 Pacific Games host to be announced soon

Update: 2:31PM THE Pacific Games Council (PGC) President Vidhya Lakhan is hoping to announce the new 2019 Pacific Games host by September 1.
He made the announcement at the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic
Committee (FASANOC) boardroom during a press conference earlier today.
Mr Lakhan said this was after the Tongan Government withdrew its support to
host the 2019 Pacific Games in Tonga.
"When the Tongan Government withdrew its support for hosting the 2019
Pacific Games in Tonga, the PGC had called for expressions of interest from its
member Pacific Games Associations," Mr Lakhan said.
The deadline for all expressions of interest was on July 31.
The three
Pacific Games Association (PGA) countries will be visited and assessed by the
PGC sometime this month.