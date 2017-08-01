Fiji Time: 12:04 AM on Wednesday 2 August

Coke Zero Deans: Teams equally matched

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, August 01, 2017

Update: 2:27PM FIJI Secondary School Rugby Union (FSSRU) vice president Biu Colati predicted the 2017 Coke Zero Deans semi-finals to be tough, interesting and competitive with teams having equal chances of progressing through to the finals.

With the semi-finals spots being confirmed, 23 teams from nine secondary schools will be featuring from the Under 14 right up to the Under 19 grades in this year's Deans semi-finals.

According to Colati this year would be very interesting because all teams are equally matched especially with the historical appearance of Nadroga based Cuvu College and Ovalau based Saint John Cawaci in the main Under 18 grades semifinals.








