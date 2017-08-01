Coke Zero Deans: Teams equally matched

Update: 2:27PM FIJI Secondary School Rugby Union (FSSRU) vice president Biu Colati predicted the 2017 Coke Zero Deans semi-finals to be tough, interesting and competitive with teams having equal chances of progressing through to the finals.
With the semi-finals spots being confirmed, 23 teams from
nine secondary schools will be featuring from the Under 14 right up to the
Under 19 grades in this year's Deans semi-finals.
According to Colati this year would be very interesting
because all teams are equally matched especially with the historical appearance
of Nadroga based Cuvu College and Ovalau based Saint John Cawaci in the main
Under 18 grades semifinals.