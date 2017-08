/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police investigations are continuing into the incident. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:12PM THE 22 year old cadet ship crew who lost both his legs while trying to berth the Spirit of Love died yesterday.

The youth who was serving as a cadet boat crew on board the Patterson Brothers Shipping Limited's boat Spirit of Love lost both legs after it got entangled in ropes while trying to berth the ship.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said that police investigations was continuing into the incident.