Rising costs

+ Enlarge this image AG and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum with sugar cane farmers in Nadi Picture: BALJEET SINGH

MEMBERS of the Yako Naidovi Cane Growers Cooperative Ltd in Nadi are concerned about the rising cost of production despite taking delivery of a $296,000 mechanical harvester last week.

During an informal discussion with Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in Yako last Thursday, the farmers shared their concerns about the high cost of cane production.

Mukesh Chand, one of the members of the cooperative, said each farmer was paid $32.50 in production cost per tonne.

He said before the mechanical harvester was used, the cost of transporting their cane through the rail system was $26.

Mr Chand said despite converting to mechanical harvesters, farmers were still not making any profit.

He also complained about the amount of cane needed to make one tonne of sugar.

He said last year, the tonne of cane per tonne of sugar (TCTS) ratio was between 8.4 and 8.5 tonnes of cane for one tonne of sugar.

Mr Chand said this year the TCTS ratio was 9.7 tonnes for one tonne of sugar.

He asked Mr Sayed-Khaiyum and Sugar Ministry officials why the ratio had increased this year.

In response, Agriculture Ministry's permanent secretary Jitendra Singh said he had met with the Fiji Sugar Corporation board and received an explanation on the increase in the ratio.

He said the mill stoppages and restarting of the mills were a contributing factor.

He said cane supply was improving and the weather for cane production had been favourable this season.

Mr Singh said FSC was hoping to reduce the ratio to 8.5.