Fiji Time: 12:05 AM on Wednesday 2 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

More caged bins for cane

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, August 01, 2017

YAKO Naidovi Cane Growers Cooperative Ltd in Nadi has been promised an increase in the supply of caged bins before the end of the year.

Caged bins are specially constructed rail carts which are able to ferry mechanically harvested cane.

The farmers who met with Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Agriculture Ministry's permanent secretary Jitendra Singh last week were concerned about the lack of caged bins to cart cane.

Yako canegrower Mukesh Chand said the cooperative needed about 300 caged bins.

He said to ensure the harvesters were used efficiently and that the co-op earned a good return on their investment, the farmers needed more bins to cart their cane at a faster rate.

Addressing the concerns of the farmers, Mr Singh said six caged bins were being trialled.

He said they would be tested for durability before being introduced on the rail system.

He said the Fiji Sugar Corporation was also working on tenders for companies to mass produce the caged bins.

He said once the new batch of caged bins was completed, they would hand them over to the Yako Naidovi Cane Growers Cooperative Ltd and other interested parties.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said 200 cane trucks would be purchased by FSC via a Government loan guarantee and this would reduce transport issues for growers.

He said Government was committed to reducing their cost of production.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62700.6080
JPY 56.354453.3544
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.42880.4168
NZD 0.67850.6455
AUD 0.63450.6095
USD 0.50560.4886

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G attacks Times
  2. Wait in vain
  3. The murder motive
  4. 17 years jail for rape
  5. Police receive report of alleged kidnapping
  6. Ship cadet dies
  7. Nadroga lodges protest against Suva
  8. Police query false election info claim
  9. $4.3 million market complex for Fiji's largest municipality
  10. 12-year term for robbery

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  3. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  4. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  5. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  6. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  7. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  8. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)
  9. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  10. Man loses legs at jetty Wednesday (26 Jul)