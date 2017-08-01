More caged bins for cane

/ Front page / News

YAKO Naidovi Cane Growers Cooperative Ltd in Nadi has been promised an increase in the supply of caged bins before the end of the year.

Caged bins are specially constructed rail carts which are able to ferry mechanically harvested cane.

The farmers who met with Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Agriculture Ministry's permanent secretary Jitendra Singh last week were concerned about the lack of caged bins to cart cane.

Yako canegrower Mukesh Chand said the cooperative needed about 300 caged bins.

He said to ensure the harvesters were used efficiently and that the co-op earned a good return on their investment, the farmers needed more bins to cart their cane at a faster rate.

Addressing the concerns of the farmers, Mr Singh said six caged bins were being trialled.

He said they would be tested for durability before being introduced on the rail system.

He said the Fiji Sugar Corporation was also working on tenders for companies to mass produce the caged bins.

He said once the new batch of caged bins was completed, they would hand them over to the Yako Naidovi Cane Growers Cooperative Ltd and other interested parties.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said 200 cane trucks would be purchased by FSC via a Government loan guarantee and this would reduce transport issues for growers.

He said Government was committed to reducing their cost of production.