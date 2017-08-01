Fiji Time: 12:04 AM on Wednesday 2 August

Polling agents' handbook

Nasik Swami
Tuesday, August 01, 2017

THE Electoral Commission has dispatched 1000 copies of the 2018 General Election Polling Agents Handbook to the seven registered political parties.

Electoral Commission chairman Suresh Chandra said it was essential that political parties were provided with crucial information in terms of the performance, rights and responsibilities and restrictions of polling agents in the next general election.

Mr Chandra also stressed that it was important for political parties to understand the electoral process before they could participate in the process.

"The Electoral Commission has already established a procedure of meetings with the political parties periodically and the next meeting will be scheduled sometimes in August as soon as the dates are finalised."

The Fijian Elections Office has printed 10,000 copies of the handbook.

An e-copy of the handbook is available for download on the Electoral Commission website.








