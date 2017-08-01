Natural resource stewards

/ Front page / News

CHIEFS and district representatives of Ra Province are committed to protecting the environment.

They have begun to create awareness on the importance of being good stewards of their natural resources.

Speaking at the Ra Provincial Council meeting last Friday, permanent secretary for the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs Naipote Katonitabua said there was need for the province to safeguard its resources.

Mr Katonitabua said it was crucial that the province committed to the protection of their biodiversity and align themselves to the initiatives of the State towards COP 23.

"It is important that we work together to protect our resources, particularly for the next generation," he said.

"We must also ensure that we use these resources wisely."

In response, Ra Provincial Council chairman Ratu Manoa Seru said work on environment conservation had begun through a number of awareness programs.

"We understand the importance of the message he has shared and we have already begun awareness programs with reference to climate change and protecting our resources," he said.

"The use of plastic bags and the erosion of soil due to deforestation, these are the little things that we need to be a little more knowledgeable about and we are making an effort to change how we handle that.

"We align ourselves with the commitment of the Government and hope that our people will continue to protect the environment in the future."