Fiji Time: 12:04 AM on Wednesday 2 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Natural resource stewards

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, August 01, 2017

CHIEFS and district representatives of Ra Province are committed to protecting the environment.

They have begun to create awareness on the importance of being good stewards of their natural resources.

Speaking at the Ra Provincial Council meeting last Friday, permanent secretary for the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs Naipote Katonitabua said there was need for the province to safeguard its resources.

Mr Katonitabua said it was crucial that the province committed to the protection of their biodiversity and align themselves to the initiatives of the State towards COP 23.

"It is important that we work together to protect our resources, particularly for the next generation," he said.

"We must also ensure that we use these resources wisely."

In response, Ra Provincial Council chairman Ratu Manoa Seru said work on environment conservation had begun through a number of awareness programs.

"We understand the importance of the message he has shared and we have already begun awareness programs with reference to climate change and protecting our resources," he said.

"The use of plastic bags and the erosion of soil due to deforestation, these are the little things that we need to be a little more knowledgeable about and we are making an effort to change how we handle that.

"We align ourselves with the commitment of the Government and hope that our people will continue to protect the environment in the future."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62700.6080
JPY 56.354453.3544
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.42880.4168
NZD 0.67850.6455
AUD 0.63450.6095
USD 0.50560.4886

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G attacks Times
  2. Wait in vain
  3. The murder motive
  4. 17 years jail for rape
  5. Police receive report of alleged kidnapping
  6. Ship cadet dies
  7. Nadroga lodges protest against Suva
  8. Police query false election info claim
  9. $4.3 million market complex for Fiji's largest municipality
  10. 12-year term for robbery

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  3. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  4. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  5. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  6. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  7. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  8. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)
  9. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  10. Man loses legs at jetty Wednesday (26 Jul)