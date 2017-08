/ Front page / News

A MAN, who was convicted of raping a young woman training to be a nun in a bush at Wailoku in Tamavua 11 years ago, was yesterday sentenced to 17 years in jail.

Akuila Navuda was earlier found guilty and convicted of rape.

He was yesterday sentenced in absentia because he was remanded in custody and failed to reach court on time.

