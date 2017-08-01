Lolohea stays in custody

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Timoci Lolohea talks to his lawyer Abhay Singh at Suva court celll-block yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

A 56-YEAR-OLD man charged with the murder of his de facto partner in Nadera earlier this year yesterday offered to pay a $30,000 cash bail to the High Court in Suva to be granted bail.

Timoci Lolohea, who is charged with one count of murder and one count of criminal trespass, appeared before Justice Salesi Temo.

His lawyer, Abhay Singh yesterday asked the court to consider his client's bail application and he was willing to be placed on curfew.

