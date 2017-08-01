Rape charge mum refused bail bid

/ Front page / News

"A MOTHER is supposed to protect her daughter of all people."

These were the comments made by Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva while refusing bail for a 49-year-old mother charged with the rape of her 14-year-old daughter last year. The woman is charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of rape and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

She appeared before Justice Temo yesterday.

