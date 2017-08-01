5 battle for top award

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Savuto Vakadewavosa, the talent co-ordinator of the Kaila! Star Search. Picture: FILE

AFTER weeks of vigorous preparations and vibrant performances, the final five contestants for this year's Kaila! Star Search competition will begin to take one final step towards winning the event this year.

The competition, which started off with more than 125 auditions, came down to the top 25 and over the weeks of eliminations — the judges have selected the top five who will showcase themselves at the final live on August 12 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Event co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said a live band would back up the performances of the contestants at the final.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.