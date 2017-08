/ Front page / News

POLICE are looking for two women who allegedly abandoned their newborn babies in public places in Suva in recent weeks.

In the first case, a baby was found dead in a drain at Nabua about two weeks ago and another was found at Suva Point on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said investigations were progressing.

Ms Naisoro said they were still trying to get the identification of the mothers. She requested members of the public to come forward if they have any information on the two cases.