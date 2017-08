/ Front page / News

THE Sugar Cane Growers Fund has announced a new insurance scheme initiative that would benefit about 12,000 farmers.

Fund acting chief executive officer Vimal Dutt said since July 1, all cane growers or their beneficiaries would be covered under the insurance scheme at no cost to the farmers.

This will be provided by Fiji Care Insurance Ltd.

