POLICE personnel from across the region convened at the Sofitel Resort in Nadi yesterday to discuss ways in which the law enforcers can ensure justice for women.

The week-long training is co-ordinated by Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator Shamima Ali and includes 22 police executives from 11 Pacific Island countries.

Discussions involve the dynamics of violence against women and how law enforcers can respond more sensitively and appropriately to women survivors around the Pacific.

