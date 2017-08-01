Think outside the box, says A-G

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, left, with University of Fiji vice-chancellor Prof Prem Misir at the vice-chancellor's public lecture at Saweni, Lautoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

ATTORNEY-GENERAL and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum believes Fijians ability to think outside the box is being "stifled" by certain groups and sections of the media.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum made the comment, while speaking at the University of Fiji's vice-chancellor's public lecture in Lautoka yesterday.

He said in the age where technological advancement led to a rapid dissemination of information, it was crucial that people were able to determine what they viewed as news and not willingly accept what was delivered.

