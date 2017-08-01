Fiji Time: 12:04 AM on Wednesday 2 August

Think outside the box, says A-G

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, August 01, 2017

ATTORNEY-GENERAL and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum believes Fijians ability to think outside the box is being "stifled" by certain groups and sections of the media.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum made the comment, while speaking at the University of Fiji's vice-chancellor's public lecture in Lautoka yesterday.

He said in the age where technological advancement led to a rapid dissemination of information, it was crucial that people were able to determine what they viewed as news and not willingly accept what was delivered.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.








