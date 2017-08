/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Akbar . Picture: FILE

PERSONS living with disabilities deserve the care and respect able-bodied people often enjoy, says Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar.

Ms Akbar said this while inaugurating the Indian cultural event at Sigatoka Special School yesterday. She said persons with disabilities must be given opportunities to improve their livelihoods.

