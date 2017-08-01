Consultant: Let good sense prevail

/ Front page / News

FOREST harvesting contractors have been urged to let good sense prevail concerning the use of reserved land for pine cultivation by Fiji Pine Ltd.

While referring to an earlier presentation by iTaukei Land Trust Board regarding the illegality of reserved land leases, Vanua Levu Pallets Ltd consultant, Ifereimi Tikoivatukoula, told the consultation that this law should also be applied to the Fiji Pine Ltd (FPL) which was still leasing such land.

Speaking during the Forest Harvesting Contractors consultation last Friday, Mr Tikoivatukoula said FPL was still planting pine in reserved land.

