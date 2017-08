/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The head of landowning unit yavusa Matanikorovatu, Paula Rawiriwiri, joins Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Mosese Kama (Nasinu Town Council special administrator) at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Laqere market in Nasinu yesterday.

THE $4.3 million Laqere market in Nasinu is expected to serve as the modern and functional hub of economic activity in Nasinu, Fiji's largest municipality.

The landmark development saw its groundbreaking ceremony yesterday, officially marking the commencement of preliminary construction and earthworks.

