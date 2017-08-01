FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend, who was busy at work one evening when his mobile phone rang.

The friend eyed the number, and looked across the room, towards the caller sitting with his back to him about 10 metres away.

Oi! He called out.

There was no response coming. So he answered the phone.

The caller went straight into a work-related matter.

This carried on for some time to the amusement of fellow work mates.

Then, with details thrashed out, the conversation ended.

Our friend tried another "oi!".

This time unaware caller turned around, and upon seeing our friend, exclaimed, "Oi, were you sitting in the office when I called?"

A long line of unprintable sentences followed, again much to the delight and amusement of other staff members.

It wasn't about speaking without thinking ... more like speaking without looking!

But it did lighten the mood in the room it seems.