Fiji Time: 12:04 AM on Wednesday 2 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Tuesday, August 01, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend, who was busy at work one evening when his mobile phone rang.

The friend eyed the number, and looked across the room, towards the caller sitting with his back to him about 10 metres away.

Oi! He called out.

There was no response coming. So he answered the phone.

The caller went straight into a work-related matter.

This carried on for some time to the amusement of fellow work mates.

Then, with details thrashed out, the conversation ended.

Our friend tried another "oi!".

This time unaware caller turned around, and upon seeing our friend, exclaimed, "Oi, were you sitting in the office when I called?"

A long line of unprintable sentences followed, again much to the delight and amusement of other staff members.

It wasn't about speaking without thinking ... more like speaking without looking!

But it did lighten the mood in the room it seems.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62700.6080
JPY 56.354453.3544
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.42880.4168
NZD 0.67850.6455
AUD 0.63450.6095
USD 0.50560.4886

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 31st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G attacks Times
  2. Wait in vain
  3. The murder motive
  4. 17 years jail for rape
  5. Police receive report of alleged kidnapping
  6. Ship cadet dies
  7. Nadroga lodges protest against Suva
  8. Police query false election info claim
  9. $4.3 million market complex for Fiji's largest municipality
  10. 12-year term for robbery

Top Stories this Week

  1. I am my brother's keeper Thursday (27 Jul)
  2. Baby found dead along Suva seashore Saturday (29 Jul)
  3. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  4. Ravulo leaves his mark Thursday (27 Jul)
  5. Touched by Times' story, anonymous donor helps student Wednesday (26 Jul)
  6. Coke Zero Deans: St Johns earn a semi final spot Saturday (29 Jul)
  7. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  8. $300m query Wednesday (26 Jul)
  9. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  10. Man loses legs at jetty Wednesday (26 Jul)